हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dalip Kaur Tiwana

Noted Punjabi author Dalip Kaur Tiwana dead

Dalip Kaur Tiwana is survived by her husband Bhupinder Singh and son Simranjit Singh.

Noted Punjabi author Dalip Kaur Tiwana dead
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@preneet_kaur

Chandigarh: Eminent novelist and short storyteller Dalip Kaur Tiwana died in a private hospital near here on Friday, her family said.

The 84-year-old Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital with acute congestion in the lungs.

She is survived by her husband Bhupinder Singh and son Simranjit Singh.

The cremation will take place in Patiala on Saturday.

In 2015, Tiwana had returned the Padma Shri to express solidarity with writers protesting against "suppression of freedom of expression and communal attacks".

Patiala MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur tweeted: "Saddened to hear that leading Punjabi novelist and writer of books like Agni Prikhya and Eho Hamara Jiwna, Padam Shri Dalip Kaur Tiwana is no more."

"My thoughts and condolences with the family in this difficult time. She has left behind a gaping hole in the literary world of Punjab," she added.

Tiwana had penned 40 novels, seven collections of short stories, two autobiographies and literary biography.

On January 16, state Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa met Tiwana's family in the hospital and assured them that the state would provide financial aid for Tiwana's treatment.

 

Tags:
Dalip Kaur TiwanaDalip Kaur Tiwana deadPunjabi novelistPunjabi author
Next
Story

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor promote the colours of Los Angeles

Must Watch

PT4M35S

BJP's manifesto for Delhi assembly election, promises to open 200 new schools