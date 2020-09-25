हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SP Balasubrahmanyam

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam loses battle to COVID-19, dies at 74

Several celebrities and fans of the legendary singer extended condolences on social media. SP Balasubrahmanyam was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam loses battle to COVID-19, dies at 74
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday afternoon after losing a tough battle to COVID-19. He was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after developing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus. 

Noted south film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala broke the news on Twitter. #BREAKING : Legendary Indian Playback Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam passed away, this afternoon at 1:04 PM..A huge loss to Indian Movie/Music Industry..May his soul RIP!

Several celebrities and fans of the legendary singer extended condolences on social media. 

The singer was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures, his health bulletin confirmed a day back. 

At the time of being admitted, the singer put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

SP Balasubrahmanyam
