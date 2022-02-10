हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Nothing, just bikini-clad Disha Patani soaking in some sunlight - Pic proof!

Disha Patani went to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff for the New Year's and dropped some stunning photos too.

Nothing, just bikini-clad Disha Patani soaking in some sunlight - Pic proof!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The fit and fab Disha Patani's hot bod is an inspiration for many. She not only exudes oodles of hotness in her latest Instagram posts but also dishes out fashion goals. She dropped a stunning bikini-clad photo looking stunning.

Disha Patani wore a pastel cream bikini and soaked in some sunlight, making it a perfect freeze-frame moment. 

She went to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff for the New Year's and dropped some stunning photos too.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

The stunner will next be seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama ‘KTina’.

Earlier this month, the buzz was strong that Disha is being considered for a Hollywood action film, directed by a renowned director.

As of now, no official word regarding her Hollywood debut has been made. Disha or the filmmaker have not made any statement yet. 

 

