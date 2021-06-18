हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Nothing, just Disha Patani in a leopard print bikini breaking internet with her hot beach pic!

Disha Patani's timeline is already full of comments from industry friends, fans and followers. 

Nothing, just Disha Patani in a leopard print bikini breaking internet with her hot beach pic!

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has a way to impress her fans, each time she drops a bomb of a photo. She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her posing in a leopard-print two-piece oozing oomph at the picturesque beach.

Disha Patani's timeline is already full of comments from industry friends, fans and followers. Take a look: 

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday and shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

Disha has a solid 44.4 million follower base on Instagram alone and that explains her popularity on social media.

 

