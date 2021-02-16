हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Nothing, just Disha Patani rocking a hot pink bikini in a pool and soaking some sunlight!

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Nothing, just Disha Patani rocking a hot pink bikini in a pool and soaking some sunlight!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Disha Patani is a famous social media celebrity and it is her mind-blowing posts on Instagram which often grab the limelight. With around 41.7 million followers on Insta, she surely has upped her game like a pro!

Disha Patani rocks a hot pink bikini with a beautiful print while she chills in a swanky pool. Also, the sunlight on her face is simply unmissable. Take a look at the picture here: 

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

 

 

