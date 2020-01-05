Nothing much, just Katrina Kaif looking fabulous as always

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif maybe some days late in wishing everyone on New Year, but she has totally compensated for it. On Saturday, Katrina welcomed 2020 with a stunning picture of herself and a small note which read, "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year #2020."

In the photo, Katrina looks like a million bucks in an embroidered light blue lehenga, which she paired with a net dupatta and her beautiful smile. She poses in front of the sea. 

Katrina is currently in Goa for the wedding of her makeup artist Daniel Bauer. 

Here's how Katrina welcomed New Year 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year  #2020

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Gorgeous in the word, right?

Katrina has, meanwhile, also posted a picture from Daniel's beach wedding. He married Tyrone Braganza. The newly-weds were twinning in white kurta-pyjamas sets and paired their outfits with light pink dupattas and turbans. 

She also shared a picture with Daniel and hairstylist Amit Thakur. 

Congratulations to the couple!

On the work front, Katrina, last seen in 'Bharat', recently finished filming 'Sooryavanshi', her film with Akshay Kumar. 'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's fourth film in the cop franchise after the 'Singham' series and 'Simmba'. It also reunites Akshay with Katrina after almost a decade. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

'Sooryavanshi' is slated to release on March 27.

