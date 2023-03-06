‘Nothing Prepares You For That’: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Dad Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

New Delhi: An artist's emotional evolution is bound to reflect in their work, says Ranbir Kapoor, but the actor believes he is yet to process how the highs and lows he went through in the past three years have changed him as a performer. A lot has happened in Ranbir Kapoor’s life since 2020. He lost his father Rishi Kapoor in around three years back, got married to Alia Bhatt and became a father to daughter Raha. The actor now opened up on the time when dad Rishi Kapoor passed away.

"The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life," Ranbir told PTI in an interview. "Lot of good things and bad things come out of it... I have been blessed with a baby girl. I've been blessed to have married Alia last year. There have been ups and downs... But that's life, right?" he added.

The actor believes it will probably take him a few years to figure out how his emotional growth contributed to his craft. "It does affect you as an artist, but I guess one can't tell it right away. Maybe after a couple of years... When my father was suffering from cancer and was going through his treatment, I was working on 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera' at that time.

"When I see 'Brahmastra' now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments... Like 'Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator...' But how it helps you, I won't really realise it for a couple of years."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promotion his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)