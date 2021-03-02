Notice issued to Aamir Khan and 4 others over misrepresenting Mallah community in Thugs Of Hindostan

New Delhi: A notice has been issued to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and four others in connection with 2018 release Thugs Of Hindostan. The complaint was filed in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Jaunpur district judge has issued notice on the review petition filed by Wadi Hansraj Chaudhary who alleged misrepresentation of the Mallah community in the movie 'Thugs of Hindostan'. He said that the Mallah community has been referred as “firangi” and “thugs”. For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s character was named Firangi Mallah in the movie.

The next hearing has been scheduled for April 8.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie premiered on November 8, 2018. The star cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

The movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie failed at the box office and received bad reviews among the audiences.