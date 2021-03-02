हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Notice issued to Aamir Khan and 4 others over misrepresenting Mallah community in Thugs Of Hindostan

The complainant alleged that the Mallah community has been referred as “firangi” and “thugs” in  Thugs Of Hindostan. For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s character was named Firangi Mallah in the movie. 

Notice issued to Aamir Khan and 4 others over misrepresenting Mallah community in Thugs Of Hindostan
Screengrab

New Delhi: A notice has been issued to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and four others in connection with 2018 release Thugs Of Hindostan. The complaint was filed in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. 

The Jaunpur district judge has issued notice on the review petition filed by Wadi Hansraj Chaudhary who alleged misrepresentation of the Mallah community in the movie 'Thugs of Hindostan'. He said that the Mallah community has been referred as “firangi” and “thugs”. For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s character was named Firangi Mallah in the movie. 

The next hearing has been scheduled for April 8. 

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie premiered on November 8, 2018. The star cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles. 

The movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie failed at the box office and received bad reviews among the audiences. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanThugs of HindostanMallah communityAditya Chopraaamir khan case
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn's car stopped on Mumbai road, man asks him to comment on farmers' protest

Must Watch

PT17M9S

Kiska Bengal: 'Yogi Formula' to run on illegal abattoirs in West Bengal?