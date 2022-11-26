topStoriesenglish
Noty Ayushman's new single 'Mummy Ki Bahu' OUT now

The song premiered on 2nd April 2022 and is available on the official YouTube channel of Noty Ayushman. 

Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022
New Delhi: Noty Ayushman has dropped his new song “Mummy Ki Bahu” Song, the new rap song is a vibrant track that will have the audience grooving in no time, with catchy lyrics and music. 

The song premiered on 2nd April 2022 and is available on the official YouTube channel of Noty Ayushman. The song is not only aired on YouTube but has also been featured on other music platforms like Spotify, Gaana.com, and Amazon music.

Mummy Ki Bahu song will grab your attention and is characterized by that groovy Noty’s rap which revolves around the message of making the actress the daughter-in-law of Noty’s mother and expressing his love for her. The song is a visual treat and instantly strikes a chord with the beats and lyrics, where Ayushman himself acts in it alongside the beautiful, Karishma Tomar and Fiza Khan as his partners. 

The song has been composed by Ayushman in the rapping genre and comprises upbeat lyrics, catchy music, and a free-spirit vibe. Noty Ayushman has also led the Direction & Screenplay. The production and shooting of the famous “Mummy Ki Bahu” rap song are supported by NAF production & Films. The shooting of this video was held at Apsra cafe Gwalior and Green Petal Restro Gwalior.

The plethora of songs by Noty Ayushman makes his audience feel entertained and joyful with the lyrics, rap, and music, this is something he realized at a young age - and will continue to inculcate in his art. Sharing his joy Ayushman said, this song is very special as I have been working on it for a while and my mother liked it a lot. Also, the aim is to serenade the audience with a melodious foot-tapping track.

