हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Now is the time I can't take anything for granted: Vicky Kaushal

The actor has received critical praise for his performances in films such as "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan", among others. 

Now is the time I can&#039;t take anything for granted: Vicky Kaushal
File photo

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal's latest film, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", is on a record breaking run at the box office and the actor believes that from now on he cannot take things for granted.

The actor has received critical praise for his performances in films such as "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan", among others. Vicky started 2019 with a bang with "Uri", which is still running to packed houses. 

When asked how does he view his recent blockbuster success, Vicky told reporters, "You say that to yourself that now is the time you can't take anything for granted. You've to keep working hard, harder and hardest. It feels so special."

The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial "Takht" and will also reportedly feature in a horror film with Bhumi Pednekar.

On a question whether there was more pressure on him to deliver a hit, the actor said, "I've been waiting to get this pressure on my shoulders. I've worked hard to get this pressure today. It really feels good to get so much love."

Vicky was speaking at an event on Monday.

Tags:
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal filmUriUri collectionsSanjuManmarziyaan
Next
Story

Birth control pills could impair women's ability to recognise emotion

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi