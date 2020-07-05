Now Karni Sena demands CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi: A few members of the Karni Sena met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday to urge a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months. After his death, actress-politician Roopa Ganguly and actor Shekhar Suman have also been aggressively demanding CBI enquiry into the case.

Apart from Deshmukh, the Karni Sena has also requested Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for CBI probe into the untimely demise of Sushant, a member of the organisation told the press.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and as many as 28 people, including Sushant's family members, his close friends, work associates and household staff, have been questioned so far.

The post-mortem report said Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging. The Mumbai Police also ruled out any foul play in his death.

Sushant was the star of films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'. He debuted in Bollywood after ruling the TV industry for years.

His last film will be 'Dil Bechara', which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.