NSD Director Suresh Sharma condoles untimely demise of iconic alumni Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the greatest actors and an incredible performer Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was 53. The actor was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media.

Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.

Irrfan studied at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in 1984. He graduated from the drama school in 1987 with a Bachelor's degree in hand. Incidentally, he met his wife Sutapa Sikdar, who was a fellow student in NSD and the two finally got married.



On his untimely and sudden demise, NSD Director Suresh Sharma said that during his course, Irrfan acted in a number of stage plays. He acted in Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni's 'The Fan', Maxim Gorky's 'The Lower Depths' amongst various others. Today, we have lost an iconic actor from our NSD family. We extend our condolences to the family.

Irrfan was honoured with several awards and accolades for his performances on-screen. He has been awarded the most prestigious National Film Award, Filmfare amongst many others. In 2011, Irrfan was given the Padma Shri, country's fourth highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

The bundle of impeccable talent featured in a number of path-breaking movies. He worked in as many as 50 Hindi films and made a mark in the West.

In Hollywood, he did movies such as 'The Warrior', 'The Namesake', 'The Darjeeling Limited', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'New York, I Love You', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', 'Life of Pi', 'Jurassic World' and 'Inferno' to name a few.