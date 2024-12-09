NTR Jr., one of Indian cinema's most adored actors, has always been a family man at heart. His love for his sons is evident in every interview, where his face lights up at the mere mention of them. Recently, an endearing picture of the actor with his younger son, Bhargav Ram, has gone viral, sending fans into a frenzy of admiration.

The photo, taken during his brother-in-law Nithin’s engagement ceremony, captures a tender moment where NTR Jr. playfully pinches Bhargav’s cheek. Bhargav, dressed in festive traditional attire, responds with a shy yet radiant smile that has fans gushing. NTR Jr., equally dapper in his ethnic wear, exudes the warmth of a doting father, making the snapshot an instant favorite on social media.

Have a look at the picture here:

Fans have been showering the photo with love, calling it "the most adorable thing on the internet today." The father-son duo's effortless charm and the genuine affection shared between them have touched hearts everywhere, with many praising NTR Jr. for balancing his superstar persona with his relatable, loving nature.

While NTR Jr.’s on-screen presence is larger than life, candid moments like these reveal a softer side that makes him all the more endearing to his fans. This viral picture is yet another reminder of the simple joys of family, showing that even the biggest stars shine brightest at home.