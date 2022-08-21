Nude photoshoot row: Ranveer Singh seeks 2-week time to appear before cops

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is one of the top actors in the industry today. He has a fan following of millions and is loved all over the country but his recent photoshoot got him into trouble.

He shared pictures of his nude photoshoot on Instagram and many were against it. He was also asked to appear at Chembur Police Station on Monday. Now, according to ANI, he has requested two weeks' time. He is facing an FIR that was filed against him by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

"Nude photoshoot controversy | Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police," ANI tweeted on Sunday.

On the work front. Ranveer was last seen opening the new season of 'Koffee With Karan' with Alia Bhatt. They will soon be seen together in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.'

He also has 'Cirkus' and the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie 'Anniya', which will release on 23rd December 2022.