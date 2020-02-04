Nushrat Bharucha's risque gown at an event leaves netizens stumped - Pics

New Delhi: The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress Nushrat Bharucha added oodles of oomph at 65th Filmfare Awards curtain raiser event in Mumbai. Her deep green risque thigh-high slit gown not only left many with their jaws on the floor but also went viral on the internet.

Netizens went crazy looking at Nushrat's bold and beautiful attempt. She wore ace designer Yousef Akbar's creation which could give any Hollywood actress a touhg fight. She also flaunted her amazing tattoo. Check out her pictures from Instagram:

Also, Nushrat Bharucha pulled off this risque outfit with elan. Her timeline is flooded with comments lauding the actress for her bold appearance at the red carpet event.

On the work front, Nushrat was last seen in the hit film 'Dream Girl' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Next, she has 'Chhalaang' with Rajkummar Rao. The movie is helmed by Hansal Mehta and will release on March 13, 2020.

It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar.