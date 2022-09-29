Nushrratt Bharuccha gets adorable welcome from her furry friend as she returns from Uzbekistan- See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was shooting in Uzbekistan for a month and has finally returned. While the actress was away shooting for her film in and around the remote locations of Uzbekistan, it is obvious for her to miss her pet and family.

Now since she is back in town, the actress took to social media and shared a picture of herself with her pet cats on the social media stories.

She wrote “Coming home this one after a month”

Check photos here

Recently, the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar was released and has garnered much love from the audience. Fans and netizens are excited to watch how the story of Ram Setu unravels. The details of the actress' upcoming project are highly awaited, for which she had been shooting in Uzbekistan and has come back now. With films like ‘Chhorrii’, ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Dream Girl’ to her credit, Nushrratt has never failed to entertain the audiences with her acting stints.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Chhorii 2', sequel of her critically acclaimed film, 'Chhorii', 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar and 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.