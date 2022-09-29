NewsLifestylePeople
NUSHRRATT BHARRUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets adorable welcome from her furry friend as she returns from Uzbekistan- See Pics

Nushrratt Bharuccha returned home to her family after shooting in Uzbekistan. She dropped pictures as she reached back home.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was shooting in Uzbekistan for a month and has finally returned. While the actress was away shooting for her film in and around the remote locations of Uzbekistan, it is obvious for her to miss her pet and family. 

Now since she is back in town, the actress took to social media and shared a picture of herself with her pet cats on the social media stories.  

She wrote “Coming home this one after a month”  

Recently, the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar was released and has garnered much love from the audience. Fans and netizens are excited to watch how the story of Ram Setu unravels. The details of the actress' upcoming project are highly awaited, for which she had been shooting in Uzbekistan and has come back now. With films like ‘Chhorrii’, ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Dream Girl’ to her credit, Nushrratt has never failed to entertain the audiences with her acting stints. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Chhorii 2', sequel of her critically acclaimed film, 'Chhorii', 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar and 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. 

