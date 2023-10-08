Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets Emotional As She Finally Lands In Mumbai From Israel Amid War- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who got reportedly stranded in Israel and lost contact with her team, amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group, has finally landed in Mumbai. She was snapped by the paps as she reached the airport, the actress was visibly shaken.

She was mobbed by media as she made an exit from the airport but couldn't talk. The actress was teary-eyed as she got in her car from the airport. Fans are super happy to see her return home from Israel amid the Hamas attack.

Nushrratt had gone to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival.

A full-scale war broke out between the militant group Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, leaving at least 200 people dead. Apart from this, more than 1000 people were injured. According to the Israeli army, Hamas terrorists fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip and also captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

On the film front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently seen in the film 'Akeli', which was released in theatres in August. Directed by Pranay Meshram, the film depicts the story of a girl caught up in war-torn Iraq, struggling to return home amid the chaos. Ironically, the storyline of the film has become a reality in her life as the actress has been stranded in Israel.

The 38-year-old will next feature in horror flick titled 'Chhorii 2', which is the sequel to the 2021 released 'Chhorii'.