Nushrratt Bharuccha Goes Off-Road In Thar On Rainy Day

New Delhi: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her unconventional and interesting film choices and characters, through her career graph. She has time and again has made the audiences notice her massive talent. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' recently took a road less travelled for an adventurous Sunday ride.

Off-roading in a Thar is something that's considered apt for a male actor. But, shattering all pre-conceived notions regarding actresses, Nushrratt took the road less travelled and is amongst the very few actresses in her generation to do this.

While it rained in Mumbai on 25th June, Nushrratt took her Thar car out for a drive. Nushrratt shared a reel showing, of her training and getting down and dirty in this muddy weather. In the caption she wrote, "I took the road less travelled, but I took my @mahindrathar along! Just in case, Off-road lvl.1 certified Thank you @learnoffroad see you soon. How was your Sunday? #thar #offroad #girlinthar"

This was a fun and adventurous outing to have in the gloomy weather and Nushrratt gave us perfect inspiration on how to spend our rainy days. In the reel shared by her we see her driving her car through puddles of muck as well as driving through the bumps and the hilly road. She seemed to thoroughly enjoy this thrilling experience.

The video has garnered a humongous response from the actress' fans, who can't stop raving about her weekend adventures. On the other hand, Nushrratt will be seen in 'Akelli' and 'Chhorri 2'.