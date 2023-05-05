Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up On Not Being A Part Of ‘Dream Girl 2’, Says, ‘It’s Disheartening But..’

New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha who played the leading lady in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ recently opened up on how she felt on not being a part of its sequel. In an interaction with The Times Of India, Nushrratt said that she will always have a special connection with Dream Girl and it is disheartening for her to not be a part of the sequel. She also spoke about her close bond with Ayushmann Khurrana and director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

"When you've done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he's someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo," Nushrratt Bharuccha told TOI.

Further wishing the cast and crew on the film, Nushrratt said, "My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole setup and the whole team is special. Of course, it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I'm going to be cheering for them, watching the first-day first show, and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores." While ‘Dream Girl’ starred Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, the sequel features Ananya Panday as the leading lady with Ayushmann.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in ‘Chatrapathi’ alongside Sreenivas Bellamkonda. She rose to fame with hits like Pyaar ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and Dream Girl, among others. Nushrratt was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Selfiee’.