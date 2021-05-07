Nushrratt Bharuccha pens heartwarming note on COVID times, says 'families broken, lives destroyed'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming note reflecting upon the current COVID crisis that the country is fighting. The second wave of the pandemic has hit India hard with aid coming in from various walks of life.

Nushrratt Bharuccha penned some emotionally charged-up lines: “Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID - 19… Families broken .. lives destroyed .. so deeply saddened with everything around us...

I find myself at a loss of words.. I just feel this heaviness running right down to the pit of my gut. We say stay home, stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my Country and the people of my Country aren't safe.. I don't think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow..

I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future.. if this is the one we are in right now."

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans - an analogy of four short films which released on Netflix. She has a few plum deals in her kitty such as Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Hurdang and Chhorii.