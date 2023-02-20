topStoriesenglish2575312
NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles in Sand in an Exotic Desert- Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a new video in which she sizzled on the sand in an exotic desert.

Feb 20, 2023

New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha has time and again stunned the audiences with her admirable looks and videos. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a sizzling video of hers amidst an exotic desert. The video sees Nushrratt enjoying her self to the fullest as she grooves to the song, 'Desert Rose' by Sting.  

While sharing the video, Nushrratt shared as caption, "I dream of rain, I dream of gardens in the desert sand…" 

Looking at the videos, many fans took to the comment box of the video. Many comments read like, 'What a cool moves my god temperature  is raising fast️ @nushrrattbharuccha', 'This is so hot...', 'ohh mam you look' and a number of emojis showering love on the actress.  

On the work front, Nushrratt is looking at a power packed lineup of projects. She is gearing up for the release of her next 'Selfiee' directed by Raj Mehtaa, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Chhorii 2' and 'Akelli' in the pipeline. 

