Nusrat Jahan shares PICS from romantic getaway with beau Yash Dasgupta

New Delhi: Nusrat Jahan is one of the most talked about celebrities in India. She is pretty, sizzling and very active on social media. Currently, she is vacationing in Thailand with her beau Yash Dasgupta and their love-filled pictures are going VIRAL on social media.

Nusrat shared pictures from her vacay in Thailand with Yash and these have taken over the internet. She has been sharing her Smoky hot pictures throughout and fans are in love.

Recently, she shared pictures with Yash, tiger and an elephant and captioned it, 'friendly encounter.' The couple can be seen twinning in denim and yellow outfit. Nusrat looked pretty in a halter top with denim, on the other hand, Yash looked dapper in a yellow and white striped shirt with blue denim.

Fans flooded the comment sections with heart-eye and love emojis.

Earlier, Nusrat shared HOT pictures in bikini and fans went all gaga over it. The actor turned politician set the temperature soaring with her sexy turquoise bikini pictures. She can be seen wearing a printed, cool-blue-hued cross-wrap bikini top, and she pairs it with a high-slit risque skirt of the same print.

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child Yishaan in August, 2021.