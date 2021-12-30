Nusrat Jahan's partner Yash Dasgupta reveals how once they dodged media after a 'filmy' car chase!

New Delhi: Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is currently enjoying her motherhood and amazing time with partner Yash Dasgupta. She also hosts a radio show titled Ishq With Nusrat, where he appeared as a guest and shared how once with media persons ran after them for clicks but they somehow managed to dodge them.

“The problems that heroes and heroines face is that they always have to look good but that is not possible 24x7. We are sitting here now wearing these nice clothes but this is not how we are all the time. Heroines are not like this at home, so they have a fear that the audience might get a glimpse of that look and get scared. So with a face like that, we were going for a drive. Suddenly, the media appeared out of nowhere, just when we were about to get into the car,” he said.

He referred to the time when Nusrat was not wearing any make-up and wanted to go on a drive with him before being admitted to the hospital.

"What followed was a game of hide and seek, with a car chase. We escaped and finally reached where we had to,” he added. Yash quipped how Nusrat enjoyed this 'filmy' chase episode.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

However, in June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well.

Meanwhile, Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26, 2021. A viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat's baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish.

Both Nusrat and Yash are parents to baby Yishaan and staying together currently. They worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.