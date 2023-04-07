Nysa Devgan Parties With BFF Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani And Her Gang Of Friends In Jaisalmer, Check Out Their Unseen Pics

New Delhi: Superstar B-Town couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgan headed to Jaisalmer recently with her friends. The gang of pals including close friend Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry took off to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer where they are chilling together. Orry took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and videos.

NYSA DEVGAN PARTIES WITH ORRY

Orry shared inside pictures featuring the cool BFF gang. He also gave a sneak-peek into their royal stay which includes relishing Rajasthani thali to enjoying soulful folk music. He captioned the post as: Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz. @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer. Nysa looks stunning in a pastel midi dress and glam make-up.

NYSA DEVGAN AT NMACC

The star daughter was last seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol. The duo posed for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline. Check out a few stunning photos from the party where Nysa Devgn is looking ravishing in her stylish designer evening gown.

NYSA LOVES TO PARTY

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Recently, her close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of his cool pictures last month and we spotted the BFF gang chilling and partying together. The pictures had Orry at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa and other pals. Nysa glammed up in an off-shoulder golden dress, looking stunning.

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.