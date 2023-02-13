topStoriesenglish2572771
Nysa Devgan Parties With Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan at Post Mumbai Restaurant, Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Also Spotted, See Pics

B-Town star kids - Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari and others were on Sunday night joined by their friends Orhan Awatramani and had a blast at a cool party at a plush restaurant in Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: B-Town Gen Z celebs - Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan and others from the industry assembled at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday night and partied till the wee hours. Also seen in attendance was 'Bijlee Bijlee' Palak Tiwari. 'Aashiqui 2' actor Aaditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, was also spotted. 

 Suhana was in a short one shoulder dress paired with black heels. Nysa joined her in a short pink dress and white heels and had glamorous makeup on. 

Aryan Khan was in a red check shirt and black denims, paired with a black leather jacket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ananya, who attended the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a sizzling black saree, was seen at the event in the same attire, and looked glamorous. Their common friend Orhan Awatramani also joined them and was seen posing for the paparazzi in a glittery black shirt and pyjamas.

Live Tv

Nysa DevgnAryan KhanAnanya PandaySuhana KhanShanaya KapoorBollywoodOrhan AwatramaniPalak Tiwari

