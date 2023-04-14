Nysa Devgan Schools Paps On Calling Her Name Wrong, Miffed Star Kid Says 'Mera Naam Nisa Hai' - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa is a headline maker. Whether it's her red carpet appearances, party pictures or vacay fun with BFFs - she manages to grab attention. She recently was snapped outside a high-end restaurant in Mumbai by paps who continuously called her name for pictures and a seemingly miffed Nysa had to correct them with the pronunciation.

'MY NAME IS NYSA'

In the now-viral video, Nysa Devgan schools paps and corrects their way of calling her name. She says, 'Mera Naam Nysa (pronounced as in Nisa) Hai'. Soon after that, some even started calling her Nisha, Neesha, Nysa and it continued for a while till she smiled and left. Take a look at the video here:

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

NYSA SPOTTED WITH ORRY

Nysa was spotted at a Bandra restaurant last evening with her friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. Also spotted there were Mouni Roy and choreographer Tushar Kalia. A few days back, Nysa and Orry along with other pals enjoyed a brief stay at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Orry took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and videos.

STAR KID LOVES TO PARTY

The star daughter was last seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol. The duo posed for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline. Check out a few stunning photos from the party where Nysa Devgn is looking ravishing in her stylish designer evening gown.

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.