Nysa Devgan sizzles in pink bodycon dress with plunging neckline as she parties with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orry on Christmas

New Delhi: It’s festive season and hence your favorite star kids are back partying together. Nysa Devgan, daughter of popular actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol often makes public appearances with her close friends from the industry. Yesterday, she was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awataramani aka Orry.

Nysa was seen wearing a pink bodycon plunging neckline dress at the Christmas party. She was clicked by the paparazzi as she walked hand-in-hand with Orhan Awataramani. Orry is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. Orry was wearing a multi-coloured sweater as he came with Nysa.

Nysa walks in with Orry

In one of the videos shared by the paprazzi account, Nysa was also spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the car as they arrived at the party. Ibrahim was dressed in a simple casual look as usual.

Nysa Devgan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Khushi Kapoor donned a black crop top and mini skirt set to the party. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, was seen in comfy clothes as she paired a crop top with jeans.

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

In one of Kajol's interviews, she was asked about her daughter entering Bollywood, to which Kajol said, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady."