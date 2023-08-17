Nysa Devgan Steps Out For Party In Glam Avatar, Almost Trips As She Rushes To Her Car - VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa has a massive fanbase who want to know more about her. Despite her staying away from the showbiz glitter and glam as yet, fans are keen to follow her on social media. Nysa Devgan's official Instagram is private but she does have many dedicated fan pages. Well, last night she stepped out for singer AP Dhillon's party with friends and was spotted by paps on duty.

WHEN NYSA DEVGAN ALMOST TRIPPED...

Looking all glamourous in a puffed-sleeved neon green flowy top and white pants, Nysa's make-up game was on point. However, just when she came out from the resturant with a friend and walked towards her car, she almost tripped and twisted her ankle. But the girl managed to get in pretty well. Take a look here:



Nysa turned 20 this year and the family celebrated the big moment. Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

The star daughter was also seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol. The duo posed for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline.

NYSA DEVGAN'S POPULARITY

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.