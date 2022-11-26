Nysa Devgan's sensational red hot look at Thanksgiving dinner with close friends - In Pics

New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is social media's one of the favourite star kids. Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi and Ananya Panday, it is Nysa. whose pictures an videos, fans wanna dig out the most. She is a fashionista and surely knows how to rock any glam event. Nysa celebrated her Thanksgiving dinner with pals in town. Close friend Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram and shared inside photos which went viral in no time. Nysa was dressed in red hot top and denim skirt.

Nysa Devgan was accompanied by actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal and Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend, Tania Shroff among many others spotted. Nysa is often spotted partying with her friends and her photos break internet, quite literally.

Earlier, Nysa Devgan's photos and videos from her Spain holiday with friends Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Vedant Mahajan were seen online. Before Spain, Nysa was in Amsterdam where she met Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Janhvi Kapoor. Varun and Janhvi were shooting for Bawaal in Amsterdam.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

In one of Kajo's recent interviews, she was asked about her daughter entering Bollywood, to which Kajol said, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady."