New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgn recently partied with Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia's daughter Mahikaa along with friend Orhan Awatramani. The inside party pictures flooded the internet and have now gone viral.

Nysa looks fab in a black co-ord set-a black crop top with leather pants while Mahikaa also wore black to the party. Their pictures with BFFs having fun were shared online and fans are loving it. Take a look here:

Nysa Devgan celebrated her 19th birthday on April 20 this year. The popular star kid has already many dedicated fan pages to her name.

Recently, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.

Nysa Devgn has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs. The stunning teenager headed to Singapore for her higher education but is currently with fam jam in Mumbai.

She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.