New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgn turned heads at singer Kanika Kapoor and businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani's wedding reception party. Dressed in a bubblegum pink bodycon dress, Nysa posed with her close friends.

NYSA DEVGN AT KANIKA KAPOOR'S WEDDING RECEPTION

Nysa looked stunning in a fitted bodycon dress with a deep neck. She was accompanied by close friend Orhan Awatramani, who shared the pictures on social media. Baby Doll singer Kanika and NRI businessman hubby's wedding reception was organised at Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Kanika Kapoor looked gorgeous in a blood-red attire with emerald jewels to accentuate the look. The famous singer had her family and close friends in attendance for the intimate wedding on Friday, May 20, 2022.

NYSA DEVGN PARTIES IN LONDON

Nysa Devgn is a party person and a few days back, pictures of her glam outing with BFFs went viral. She also attended Dua Lipa's live concert in London and inside pictures were shared online.

Recently, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.