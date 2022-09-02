New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's stunning daughter Nysa Devgn has a massive fan following on social media. Although she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, fans are keen to know more about her. Last night saw Nysa on a dinner date with friend Khushi Kapoor. Dressed to kill, these young star daughters hogged all the limelight.

Paps managed to get a few shots of Nysa and Khushi Kapoor stepping out of their cars and straight heading to the restaurant where they hung out. Also spotted at the party was common friend Orhan Awatramani. This is not the first time that Nysa has been clicked with the Kapoor sisters Khushi and Janhvi. Looks like, these girls have a common circle of friends who they hang out with.

Wearing a sexy short maroon shift dress over a jacket, Nysa entered the party venue while Khushi turned heads in her backless strappy black dress with a shoulder bag.

Sometime back, Nysa Devgan's photos and videos from her Spain holiday with friends Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Vedant Mahajan were seen online. Before Spain, Nysa was in Amsterdam where she met Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Janhvi Kapoor. Varun and Janhvi were shooting for Bawaal in Amsterdam.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi is all set to storm the screens with her maiden act in The Archies Hindi adaptation by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. The three star kids, namely Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will be seen kicking off their big Bollywood careers with the film.