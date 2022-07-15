NewsLifestylePeople
NYSA DEVGN

Nysa Devgn's hot party pics, posing with BFFs is what makes her Spain vacay album viral!

Nysa Devgn's viral photos: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

New Delhi: Superstar couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is a popular star kid on social media. Although her official account on Instagram is private, yet she has many fan clubs sharing regular updates about her with fans online. 

NYSA DEVGN IN SPAIN

Recently, she is out enjoying a trip to Spain with her close pals. One of whom named Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared several pictures on his Instagram handle, giving us a sneak peek of their vacation. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Also, a few fan clubs shared party pictures of Nysa along with her friends and also clicks of them exploring the picturesque city. Nysa can be seen with her friends at Casa Batllo, a building in Barcelona, Spain in the background. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

NYSA LOVES TO PARTY

In May this year, pictures of her glam outing with BFFs went viral. She also attended Dua Lipa's live concert in London and inside pictures were shared online. 

Recently, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. 

She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

 

