K-Pop Band BLACKSWAN, Sriya Lenka Extend Help To Odisha Train Accident Victims

In the wake of the devastating train accident in Balasore, Odisha, which resulted in the loss of over 250 lives and left more than 1,000 people injured, condolences and support have poured in from across the globe. Among those offering their sympathy and aid is the renowned K-Pop group BLACKSWAN, which includes Sriya Lenka, the first Indian K-pop star hailing from Odisha. The group has committed to providing financial assistance to the victims affected by the tragic incident.

Dr Music Entertainment, the agency representing the group, released an official statement on Sunday expressing their profound condolences to all those impacted by the accident.

“A disastrous train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, India. Everyone who belongs to DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT including the members of BLACKSWAN would like to express our deep condolences to those affected by the accident and the people of India," read the statement, and added that the origin of the accident is the home state of the band member Sriya Lenka and also the location of Blackswan's music video for the latest album “That Karma.”

The statement further acknowledged the overwhelming love and support the group received from Odisha while filming the music video, which coincided with the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony held in the state.

BLACKSWAN Pledges Financial Support

The K-pop band announced that they would explore avenues to contribute to the affected people and families through the proceeds from their album sales of “Karma.”

Check:

In addition to the statement, the post also featured nostalgic photographs from the filming of the music video in Odisha. Earlier this year, the entire team travelled to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, to shoot the music video for the album, “That Karma.” During their visit, the group members also had the honour of performing at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup.

Odisha Train Accident

On the evening of June 2, 2023, a devastating accident occurred in the state’s Balasore district, involving the collision of three trains. This incident stands as one of the worst train disasters in India. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train were involved in the crash that occurred around 6.30 pm.

As per reports, about 275 people lost their lives in this tragic incident, while over 1,000 people sustained injuries. Rescue operations promptly commenced at the site, with those affected moved to nearby hospitals for treatment.