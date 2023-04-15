OG Disco King Mithun Chakraborty Attends Grand Premiere Of 'Disco Dancer The Musical'

New Delhi: India's original Disco King who became an international sensation when B Subhash's 'Disco Dancer' released in 1982 and broke records across Asia, the Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, made time to attend the grand premiere of 'Disco Dancer-The Musical.'

After a smash-hit run in London's West End, the musical made its debut at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on April 14 and Mithun da was in the front row to see how one of the most iconic films had been adapted to the stage.

As the larger-than-life stage came alive with energy, vibrance and electrifying choreography set to Bappi Lahiri's unforgettable tunes reimagined by Salim-Suleiman, Mithun da was seen enjoying the spectacle wholeheartedly. This was a moment of huge vindication for director Rajeev Goswami and the cast and crew who have poured their heart and soul into this immersive, spell-binding production.



After the show, an overwhelmed Mithun Chakraborty said, "I am flooded with memories today about how tough it was to make 'Disco Dancer' and how so many people made fun of the idea even before it was complete. B Subhash had a great musical sense and invested his faith in me against all odds. The film was declared a flop in the very first week itself but then it took off in the second week and kept running for over two years! But a cult film like this comes only once in a lifetime. And now to relive those memories with this musical has been just incredible. I can't explain what I am feeling right now."

Mithun da also recalled how fans in Russia and African countries would refer to him as Jimmy and sing the songs from the film. He said, "Music was an integral part of our life and our cinema but then something changed. As for 'Disco Dancer,' every song was a hit thanks to Bappi da. He was sensational. A true magician who used to watch how I dance and then he created music to suit my dancing which was a mixture of Indian and Western movements."

Also seen at the premiere were Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri with son Rego Lahiri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Anu Malik, Sunny Leone, Mini Mathur, Arshad Warsi, Nikita Dutta, Akriti and Sukriti Kakar, Namashi Chakraborty, Ahan Shetty, Sanaya Irani, Uorfi Javed, Orry Awatramani, and Delnaz Irani.