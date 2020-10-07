Oh, nothing. Just another gorgeous pic of Suhana Khan lights up Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram. The photo features Suhana striking a chic pose amidst a breathtaking view. She looks lovely in the photo and we must say, black really suits Suhana.

Suhana's glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos that will make your jaw drop.

Take a look at the photo she recently shared:

Last week, Suhana featured in headlines for her powerful post calling to "end colourism". In her long post, Suhana revealed that she received several hate messages from trolls for her skin colour, has been called "ugly" because of her skin tone since she was 12.

Here's her post.

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Months ago, she made her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.