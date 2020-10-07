Oh, nothing. Just another gorgeous pic of Suhana Khan lights up Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram. The photo features Suhana striking a chic pose amidst a breathtaking view. She looks lovely in the photo and we must say, black really suits Suhana.
Suhana's glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos that will make your jaw drop.
Last week, Suhana featured in headlines for her powerful post calling to "end colourism". In her long post, Suhana revealed that she received several hate messages from trolls for her skin colour, has been called "ugly" because of her skin tone since she was 12.
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Months ago, she made her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.