Oh So Hot! Sharvari Wagh Sizzles In Hot Bikini As She Drops Pics From Her Phi Phi Vacation, See Pics

Actress Sharvari took to Instagram to post sexy bikini pics as she posed for her Thailand vacation photos.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Oh So Hot! Sharvari Wagh Sizzles In Hot Bikini As She Drops Pics From Her Phi Phi Vacation, See Pics Sharvari Wagh Sizzles In Hot Bikini As She Drops Pics From Her Phi Phi Vacation, See Pics (Instagram/@sharvari)

Sharvari Wagh Dazzles in Vibrant Yellow Swimwear: Sharvari Wagh, known for her passion for travel, frequently shares glimpses of her vacations on social media. Her preferred destinations often involve beach getaways, and she often reminisces about past trips by sharing throwback photos on her Instagram account. Her recent post showcasing her beach vacation received admiration and applause from friends and fans alike.

Taking to her Instagram, Sharvari posted a snapshot from her beach retreat accompanied by the caption, "Monday blues". In the photograph, she exudes charm in a striking yellow beach attire, complete with sunglasses and a cap. The actress strikes a stunning pose, barefoot, at the enchanting locale in Thailand during a boat ride, leaving no doubt that she has caused a sensation on the internet with this alluring photograph.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

Sharvari graced her Instagram with three bikini-clad pictures, each captivating and enticing. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress looked absolutely stunning in her sizzling yellow bikini. The first image highlights her hourglass figure as she relaxes on a boat after a sea dive. In the second photo, Sharvari is captured in a seated position, joyfully engaged in conversation. The third bikini picture showcases her sporting a cap bearing the inscription 'OFF TOPIC'. Her post is accompanied by the caption, “Monday blues ”. Sharvari's pictures add the perfect touch of allure and sensuality, leaving internet users breathless and captivated.

Sharvari initiated her acting journey with the web series 'The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye' in 2020, starring alongside Sunny Kaushal and created by Kabir Khan. Additionally, she appeared in the movie 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'. Sharvari has also been associated with films like Munjha and Maharaja. In her upcoming project, she is set to feature in a Yash Raj spy movie, sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt.

