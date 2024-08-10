Advertisement
TAAPSEE PANNU

'OHHOO Rani Toh Dil Loot Gayi'; Netizens Praise Taapsee Pannu’s Performance In Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba

Actress Taapsee Pannu is earning widespread acclaim for her flawless portrayal of Rani in the thriller romance 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba'. 

Aug 10, 2024
'OHHOO Rani Toh Dil Loot Gayi'; Netizens Praise Taapsee Pannu’s Performance In Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu is having a standout August with consecutive releases. Renowned for her exceptional role choices and powerful performances, her portrayal of Rani in the much-anticipated sequel 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' is receiving widespread acclaim. Taapsee looks like a dream and exudes the perfect voluptuous charm. The complex character comes with quite a few challenges and is demanding to the core. 

Netizens have been showering Taapsee Pannu with praise, taking to social media to express their admiration for her performance in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba'.

Have A Look At The Comments: 

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021, gathered positive reviews from the audience, and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. 

 

 

