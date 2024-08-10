'OHHOO Rani Toh Dil Loot Gayi'; Netizens Praise Taapsee Pannu’s Performance In Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu is having a standout August with consecutive releases. Renowned for her exceptional role choices and powerful performances, her portrayal of Rani in the much-anticipated sequel 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' is receiving widespread acclaim. Taapsee looks like a dream and exudes the perfect voluptuous charm. The complex character comes with quite a few challenges and is demanding to the core.

Netizens have been showering Taapsee Pannu with praise, taking to social media to express their admiration for her performance in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba'.

Have A Look At The Comments:

Just finished watching #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba and it is truly an out and out #TaapseePannu film___ — Nisha Divekar (@Nisha_R_) August 9, 2024

#TaapseePannu rules as Rani is Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba — Yogita (@YogitaSharma_9) August 9, 2024

Itni katil aur haseen #TaapseePannu kabh nahi lagi____ — Ishita (@Ishita1_4_3) August 9, 2024

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba mein theres one person who stood out and thats #TaapseePannu, right from here acting, looks and breathtaking saree looks WAAH ___ — Kashish (@KASHISH_says_) August 9, 2024

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021, gathered positive reviews from the audience, and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.