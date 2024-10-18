New Delhi: Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Om Puri, a stalwart of Indian cinema whose career spanned over four decades. Known for his powerful performances and versatility, Puri left an indelible mark on the film industry.

Let's revisit some of his most iconic roles that showcased his immense talent.

1. Aakrosh (1980)

In this intense drama directed by Gulzar, Puri played the role of a desperate man seeking justice for his wronged friend. His portrayal of anguish and frustration set the stage for a career defined by profound emotional depth.

2. City of Joy (1992)

In this Hollywood film, Puri starred alongside Patrick Swayze, playing the character of Hazra, a rickshaw puller. His performance captured the struggles of life in Kolkata, earning him international acclaim and showcasing his ability to convey complex emotions.

3. Maqbool (2003)

In this adaptation of Shakespeare's "Macbeth," Puri played the role of a corrupt policeman, adding a layer of depth to the story of ambition and betrayal. His ability to blend intensity with subtlety made this performance one of his finest.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

In this heartwarming film, Puri played the role of a supportive mentor. His performance resonated with audiences, emphasizing themes of love and humanity, and proving that even in later roles, he could evoke deep emotional responses.

5. Ardh Satya (1983)

In this film, Om Puri delivered a powerful performance as Inspector Anant Velankar, a police officer battling corruption and personal dilemmas. His nuanced portrayal earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, solidifying his status as a cinematic legend and highlighting the complexities of morality in law enforcement.

6. Singh is Kinng (2008)

In this movie, Om Puri portrays a wise and humorous village elder, mentoring Happy Singh (Akshay Kumar). His performance added depth and charm to the film, skillfully blending comedy with poignant moments. Puri's versatility shone through, making his role a memorable highlight of the light-hearted narrative.

Om Puri's legacy continues to inspire actors and filmmakers alike. His diverse roles not only entertained but also provoked thought and discussion, making him one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema.

As we remember him on his birth anniversary, let's celebrate the powerful performances that still resonate with us today.