NEW DELHI: Actress-model and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sofia Hayat suffered a major health setback after she had to be hospitalised due to low body salt levels. The former actress, who bid adieu to showbiz to embrace spirituality in 2016, was observing a fast when her body salt dipped below the dangerously level. As per reports, she was rushed to a hospital after she fainted. As per reports, the actress had started shivering and felt dizzy while she was observing the fast.

Sofia Hayat, who is currently in the UK, was given five packets of salt and after that, she was revived. The fast was part of her spiritual practice and it was an unexpected turn of events that her health deteriorated. She has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering.



Speaking about the incident, Sofia told ETimes, "I was doing the body cleanse practice by fasting and I did anema. I think during the purging process I lost a lot of salts and electrolytes from the body. The levels went dangerously low. I asked the nurse to get my me five packets of salt and that kind of saved me. So, this condition resulted in me being hospitalized, my heart felt funny and I was shivering. I spoke to my friend from the hospital, he is a healer, and it felt good."

Sofia added, "So, eventually I had to break the fast and I had to eat food, to listen to my body. My body doesn't want to fast this time. But, I am not sure why my health suffered this time because every time I have done it in the past- the last time was in 2014, I was quite fine."

The model also joked about how expensive hospital bills are in the UK. "One of the first things they put in my face when I was in hospital was the bill. Thank god I have health insurance here in the UK. Though the bill being so expensive, can actually bring back people to life!" she said.





Sofia followed the ritual of fasting as a spiritual practice. However, the fasting process didn't suit her this time and she got hospitalised. IANS quoted her saying, "I'm all alone, my family is not here with me. I need love as the doctor has said my life is in danger. I had also practised fasting even before. And it has helped me to meet my previous births and realised that God is around me. Positive energies are helping me to pursue the fasting ahead."

On Wednesday evening, she took to her Instagram Story to share a health update. Sofia said that she's doing okay now and is not fasting anymore.

Sofia Hayat was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 7' and had entered the show as a wild card entry. However, she got evicted on the 12th week of the show. In June 2021, Sofia was accused by a troll of having a 'one-night stand' with television actor Abhinav Shukla. However, she shut down the troll saying she doesn't know the actor 'until I googled him'.

Sofia Hayat has hosted 'Superdude' and appeared in 'Welcome: Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki' and 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

