On 47th wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan posts unseen pics with wife Jaya Bachchan and shares why he got married

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress wife Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The epic couple featured in several movies together and remain one of the ideal couples in B-Town.

On their 47th wedding anniversary, Big B took to Twitter and posted a few pictures from their marriage ceremony. He also shared the reason behind getting married soon after 'Zanjeer'.

He wrote: T 3550 - 47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !!

Had decided if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, first time, to celebrate ..

Father asked who you going with ?

When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go ..

I obeyed !

Big B and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films together and delivered many blockbusters such as 'Abhimaan, 'Chupke Chupke, 'Silsila', 'Mili', 'Zanjeer' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' to name a few. They are blessed with two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Here's wishing the iconic couple a happy wedding anniversary!