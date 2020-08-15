हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day 2020

On 74th Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish 'Jai Hind' with pride!

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947, and since then we all have been marching ahead on the path of development. 

On 74th Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish &#039;Jai Hind&#039; with pride!

New Delhi: As the country celebrates its 74th Independence Day in full fervour and gusto, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, and any others gamut of stars wished 'Jai Hind' to countrymen with pride.

Take a look at who said what on Twitter, igniting the patriotic spirit of all: 

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947, and since then we all have been marching ahead on the path of development. We must celebrate not just one particular day but each day as an assurance to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our ancestors and the great leaders of this country to make India shackle-free.

Happy Independence Day!

 

