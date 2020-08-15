On 74th Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish 'Jai Hind' with pride!

New Delhi: As the country celebrates its 74th Independence Day in full fervour and gusto, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, and any others gamut of stars wished 'Jai Hind' to countrymen with pride.

Take a look at who said what on Twitter, igniting the patriotic spirit of all:

T 3627 - the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity .. pic.twitter.com/N6ag0JKoOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2020

On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.

जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये... बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care.

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/WHCuabljEI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ, आप सभी को।

Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!

On our 74th Independence Day, let’s pledge to stand united and work towards a better future. Let’s buy and… https://t.co/QZbCKNfSsc — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 15, 2020

The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2020

A big salute to all the brave hearts who have fought and been still fighting tirelessly to carry this glorious nation on their shoulders. Happy 74th #IndependenceDay! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 15, 2020

Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation.

2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

May the Indian flag always fly higher and we celebrate this Significant day each year with great pride,and happiness wish you a very happy 74th Independence Day. #IndependenceDay #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/4tVEJI9lzV — Hansika (@ihansika) August 15, 2020

Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India pic.twitter.com/pbn5y1TPWH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020

Wishing each and everyone a very Happy #IndependenceDay !! Salute to the warriors who are fighting on the borders of our nation and the warriors who are fighting to keep the pandemic at bay. May we get past these hurdles and thrive as a nation !! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2020

On #IndependenceDay we recall the sacrifices of those who got us freedom. Regardless of religion or caste, they were Indians first. Today Iet's also honour those who selflessly risk their lives at our borders & hospitals.We're stronger today because they put India first everyday. pic.twitter.com/cyIHTI3NPx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947, and since then we all have been marching ahead on the path of development. We must celebrate not just one particular day but each day as an assurance to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our ancestors and the great leaders of this country to make India shackle-free.

Happy Independence Day!