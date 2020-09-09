On Akshay Kumar's birthday, team Bell Bottom surprises Khiladi with a cool gift - Watch

New Delhi: Birthday boy Akshay Kumar, whose is currently shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, got a surprise by the team on his special day. He got a pair of dark blue Bell Bottoms - signed by the entire unit of Bell Bottom film. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day for the actor.

According to a source, it was producer Deepshikha Deshmukh’s idea to create this invaluable gift for the actor. Everybody scribbled on the trousers - some penned Shayaris, others wrote anecdotes in Hindi, Marathi as well.

Apparently Ganesh master wrote some fond wishes and Jackky Bhagnani could not stop writing his message on the Bell Bottom for a good 10 minutes. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, tried to play around with the initials HBD but could not go far and just wrote Happy Birthday while Vaani Kapoor who simply adores her Bell Bottom co-star added some lovely lines to round up the perfect gift.