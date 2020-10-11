हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, take a tour of his plush Mumbai home Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa home speaks of artistic finesse and looks absolutely majestic. 

On Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s birthday, take a tour of his plush Mumbai home Jalsa
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence in Mumbai's Juhu is one place that is always surrounded by fans. Every Sunday, the megastar holds a meet and greet session with his fans. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday ritual had to be stopped. 

The sprawling Jalsa speaks of artistic finesse and looks absolutely majestic. We have got a sneak peek of Amitabh Bachchan's home several times through him and his children Shweta and Abhishek's Instagram posts. The pictures from inside the house look like a dream in every sense and make us go wow. 

Hence, on Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday, we thought of collating a few pictures from Jalsa as a treat to his fans. You can thank us later.

Take a look at the photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My ‘progress report ‘

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... daughters are the best .. !!especially when she chooses what the Father should wear !!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepavali JI anek anek shubhkamanayein .. 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brothers & Sisters

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

। #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan stays in Jalsa with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Here's wishing Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!

