On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, take a tour of his plush Mumbai home Jalsa

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence in Mumbai's Juhu is one place that is always surrounded by fans. Every Sunday, the megastar holds a meet and greet session with his fans. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday ritual had to be stopped.

The sprawling Jalsa speaks of artistic finesse and looks absolutely majestic. We have got a sneak peek of Amitabh Bachchan's home several times through him and his children Shweta and Abhishek's Instagram posts. The pictures from inside the house look like a dream in every sense and make us go wow.

Hence, on Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday, we thought of collating a few pictures from Jalsa as a treat to his fans. You can thank us later.

Take a look at the photos here:

Amitabh Bachchan stays in Jalsa with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Here's wishing Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!