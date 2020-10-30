On Ananya Panday's birthday, BFF Suhana Khan wishes with a quirky message and pretty pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's darling daughter Ananya has turned a year older today (October 30). On Ananya Panday's birthday, BFF Suhana Khan wished her with a fun message and gorgeous pictures.

Suhana Khan put up her Instagram story with a video and picture with Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor and little brother AbRam Khan. Take a look at the screenshots:

Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions venture 'Student Of The Year 2' (2019) along with Tara Sutaria. Tiger Shroff played the lead in it.

She featured in 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khattar this year. She has one untitled venture with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh featuring Vijay Deverakonda and another Shakun Batra project.

She will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the latter.

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday!