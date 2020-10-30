हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

On Ananya Panday's birthday, BFF Suhana Khan wishes with a quirky message and pretty pics!

Ananya Panday featured in 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khattar this year.

On Ananya Panday&#039;s birthday, BFF Suhana Khan wishes with a quirky message and pretty pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's darling daughter Ananya has turned a year older today (October 30). On Ananya Panday's birthday, BFF Suhana Khan wished her with a fun message and gorgeous pictures. 

Suhana Khan put up her Instagram story with a video and picture with Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor and little brother AbRam Khan. Take a look at the screenshots: 

Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions venture 'Student Of The Year 2' (2019) along with Tara Sutaria. Tiger Shroff played the lead in it. 

She featured in 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khattar this year. She has one untitled venture with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh featuring Vijay Deverakonda and another Shakun Batra project. 

She will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the latter. 

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday!

 

Tags:
Ananya Pandayhappy birthday ananya pandayananya panday birthdaySuhana KhanShanaya Kapoor
Next
Story

Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost!
  • 80,88,851Confirmed
  • 1,21,090Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M42S

Jammu BJP President Ravinder Raina condemn killing of local BJP Leaders