Ananya Panday

On Ananya Panday's birthday, rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter wishes 'may truth, strength and love always be with you'!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation-next star, Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday today and to make her day special, rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter took to social media and dropped her a sweet wish. 

Ishaan posted a smiling picture of Ananya Panday and wrote: Happy cake day Annie Panini May the truth, strength and love always be with you 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

A few days back, Ananya Panday was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at their office in Mumbai for two days. The actress was probed after some WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan surfaced. 

The anti-drug agency raided her Bandra residence and as many as 7 electronic gadgets belonging to Ananya Panday were seized and sent to the Forensics Department for investigation. This includes her mobile phones, laptops etc. 

After her visit to the NCB, rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter visited the actress on October 23, 2021, with a bouquet of flowers at her residence as she was going through a tough time amid Aryan Khan probe. 

Ishaan and Ananya worked together in the film Khaali Peeli which was released last year. The two were earlier rumoured to have vacationed together in the Maldives. However, they have never really spoken about dating each other in public as yet.

On the work front, Ananya has Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pippa opposite Mrunal Thakur.

 

