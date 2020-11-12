On Aryan Khan's birthday, these pics of him with sister Suhana Khan go viral!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan turned 23 today and to mark the special day, his mother and sister Suhana Khan dedicated a special post to him. Gauri treated her Instafam to a gorgeous picture of Aryan, Suhana and little AbRam. In the birthday-special post, Aryan, as always sports a serious expression while Suhana looks ravishing in a black dress and AbRam poses cutely with his elder siblings. 

"Birthday boy," Gauri Khan captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday boy 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Meanwhile, Suhana dropped a photo of the duo together and the post will remind you of the sibling bond. The million-dollar picture is from the Khans' recent visit to Dubai. 

"Happy birthday to my bestie. Jk ewww xxx," read her caption to the post. JK here stands for just kidding. 

Take a look:

Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children. Both Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam lives in Mumbai with his parents.

The family of five returned to Mumbai a couple of days ago after celebrating SRK's 55th birthday in Dubai. 

