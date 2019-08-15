close

Mouni Roy

On Ayan Mukerji's birthday, Mouni Roy's 'special' wish will warm the cockles of your heart!

On Ayan's birthday, Alia Bhatt also shared a picture with him on Instagram wishing him well.

On Ayan Mukerji&#039;s birthday, Mouni Roy&#039;s &#039;special&#039; wish will warm the cockles of your heart!

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram account and wished filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji on his birthday. The two will work for the first time together in his upcoming fantasy adventure ride 'Brahmastra' which is high on the buzz word.

She shared some unseen pictures as well along with a personalised special birthday wish. She wrote: “Happy happiest Ayan. May your life forever be as remarkable unusual special as u are. Love you @ayan_mukerji.”

Earlier, rumours were rife about Mouni and Ayan dating each other. However, neither of them ever talked about it in public.

In pizza, we crust Happy Birthday Wonder Boy 

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Ayan is busy completing the work on his upcoming much-hyped 'Brahmastra' which is the first part of the adventure trilogy. The venture is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will hit the screens next year.

'Brahmastra' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. It also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The 'Naagin' of the small screen will be seen playing a negative role for the first time.

Here's wishing Ayan Mukerji a very happy birthday!

