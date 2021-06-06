हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonali bendre

On Cancer Survivors Day, Sonali Bendre reflects back on her journey

Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself during the time she was battling cancer.

On Cancer Survivors Day, Sonali Bendre reflects back on her journey
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself during the time she was battling cancer.

As the world celebrates Cancer Survivors Day on June 6, the actress said that she won't let the illness ever define her. Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and was treated for it in New York. She battled the illness and emerged victorious eventually.

The actress put up a picture of herself from days in hospital and merged it with her current, happy self.

She captioned the image as: "How time flies. today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it...

You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine."

 

The actress has spoken earlier on how her positive approach during the struggle helped her overcome the illness. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
sonali bendreSonali Bendre filmsCancer Survivor Sonali BendreCancer Survivors DayMetastatic cancer
Next
Story

TV actor Ravi Dubey shares throwback pic with Sargun Mehta, wife dislikes his choice!

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?