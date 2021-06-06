On Cancer Survivors Day, Sonali Bendre reflects back on her journey

Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself during the time she was battling cancer.

As the world celebrates Cancer Survivors Day on June 6, the actress said that she won't let the illness ever define her. Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and was treated for it in New York. She battled the illness and emerged victorious eventually.

The actress put up a picture of herself from days in hospital and merged it with her current, happy self.

She captioned the image as: "How time flies. today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it...

You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine."

The actress has spoken earlier on how her positive approach during the struggle helped her overcome the illness.