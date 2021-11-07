On dad Kamal Haasan's 67th birthday, Shruti wishes him with UNSEEN childhood picture!

New Delhi: On actor-politician Kamal Haasan's 67th birthday, his daughter Shruti Haasan shared an unseen childhood picture of her and her father Kamal from when she was a little girl.

In the monochrome picture, Kamal Hassan is seen standing tall in shirt and pants, looking at the camera while a young Shruti Haasan is seen standing in front of him, cutely resting her hands on his knees.

In the caption, she wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic and artistry, lots of love and can’t wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us !!!"

Take a look at the adorable post:

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in two Telugu films - Ravi Teja's Krack and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. Currently, she is waiting for the release of Laabam. Helmed by late director SP Jananathan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi.

Shruti made her Bollywood debut with the film Luck in the year 2009. She was later seen in films like Gabbar is Back, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji to name a few.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Kamal Haasan turned 67 on Sunday (November 7). The actor who has donned many hats over his long career in the entertainment industry began his journey in films as a child artist in 1960 in the film 'Kalathur Kannamma'.

In an impressive feat, he won the President's Gold Medal for his performance in the movie.